CPI CONDEMNS MOVE TO STOP FOOD GRAINS TO POOR

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Communist Party of India CPI has expressed its deep concern about the recent government decision to stop giving food grains being given to the poor under the Food Security Act. Party demanded that the decision of the government to stop food grain supply under Food Security Act must be reversed.

“The decision will adversely impact the poor and compel them to go to market for their food grain requirements. At the same time, it indicates that the government will discontinue MSP practice in future when farmers are demanding an Act to assure that MSP would continue”, CPI said in a statement today.