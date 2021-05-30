CoWIN chief rejects misinformation on performance of CoWIN platform

WEB DESK

Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 Dr RS Sharma has dismissed the misinformation on performance of CoWIN platform. He said, there have been some unfounded media reports of the CoWIN platform creating a digital divide and allowing unscrupulous elements to hack the system to benefit a few sections of the population.

Dr Sharma said, these reports are incorrect and not supported by full information on the matter. He said, CoWIN is the technological backbone driving vaccination in India. Ranging from validation of the supply of authentic vaccines and managing vaccination centres to registration and obtaining certification by citizens, the entire value chain is administered through the CoWIN platform.

Dr Sharma said, CoWIN platform cannot be hacked. The OTP and Captcha cannot be bypassed. CoWIN registration prevents superspreading events by preventing overcrowding at vaccination site. He said, over 167 million persons have been administered at least one dose of the vaccine, translating to around 12.21 per cent coverage.