COVID19 vaccines will be allocated on principles agreed by ACT-Accelerator and its partners: WHO

WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, When safe and effective COVID19 vaccines are ready, they will be allocated based on principles agreed by the ACT-Accelerator and its partners.

He added that it is to be ensured that essential and vulnerable populations are protected first and that initial supplies are used wisely.

Mr. Ghebreyesus informed that over 170 countries & economies, representing more than 90% of the Earth globe europe-africa’s population, have joined forces in the COVAX Facility till date.

The COVAX Facility stands for safe development, & equitable & smart prioritization of eventual COVID19 vaccines.

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

Indian swimming fraternity welcomes decision to reopen swimming pools

AMN The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country. Y ...

پاکستان میں ٹک ٹاک پر پابندی عائد

tik tok پاکستان ٹیلی کمیونی کیشن اتھارٹی (پی ٹی اے) نے بالآخر ش ...

شہد کی مکھی کا زہر ہزاروں عورتوں کی زندگیاں بچا سکتا ہے

ایک حالیہ تحقیق کے مطابق شہد کی مکھیوں کے ڈنگ میں پایا جانے و ...

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

