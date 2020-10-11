COVID19 vaccines will be allocated on principles agreed by ACT-Accelerator and its partners: WHO

WEB DESK

WHO Chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said, When safe and effective COVID19 vaccines are ready, they will be allocated based on principles agreed by the ACT-Accelerator and its partners.

He added that it is to be ensured that essential and vulnerable populations are protected first and that initial supplies are used wisely.

Mr. Ghebreyesus informed that over 170 countries & economies, representing more than 90% of the Earth globe europe-africa’s population, have joined forces in the COVAX Facility till date.

The COVAX Facility stands for safe development, & equitable & smart prioritization of eventual COVID19 vaccines.