COVID19 vaccination services should not be affected by curfews, lockdowns: Centre

AMN / WEB DESK
Centre has asked States and Union Territories to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for COVID19 control does not adversely impact the Vaccination exercise. Additional Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Manohar Agnani has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary of all the States and UTs. They have been advised that COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews and lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres.
Dr Agnani said, COVID-19 Vaccination Centres which have been identified as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services. He said, Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building or block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 at these hospitals.