Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
COVID19 vaccination services should not be affected by curfews, lockdowns: Centre

Centre has asked States and Union Territories to ensure that movement restriction imposed by them for COVID19 control does not adversely impact the Vaccination exercise. Additional Secretary in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Manohar Agnani has written a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary and Secretary of all the States and UTs. They have been advised that COVID-19 vaccination services should not be affected by COVID-19 curfews and lockdowns and the movement of beneficiaries to and from COVID-19 Vaccination Centres.

Dr Agnani said, COVID-19 Vaccination Centres which have been identified as Dedicated COVID-19 Hospitals should continue providing uninterrupted COVID-19 vaccination services. He said, Vaccination services should be provided in a separate building or block in these hospitals that is distinctly separated from the building where management of COVID-19 patients is being done. This will ensure that beneficiaries of vaccination are not inadvertently exposed to COVID-19 at these hospitals.

It is time to relish 'Sadabahar' mango

