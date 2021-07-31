Inflation in Germany exceed 3% for first time since 2008
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
Mary Kom bows out of Tokyo Olympics; support pours in on social media for boxing legend
Centre announces 27 % reservation for OBCs, 10 % for EWS in medical and dental courses
India closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan,
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Jul 2021 05:26:14      انڈین آواز

COVID19: Centre advises States to prioritise vaccination of Vagabonds, Destitute

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Centre has again advised the States and Union Territories to prioritize vaccination of vagabonds and destitute persons under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. In a letter written to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Ministry has exhorted to take up this task on a priority basis.

States and Union Territories have been advised to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of the destitutes, beggars and vagabonds. Concerned Departments of State Governments have been encouraged to take the help of NGOs, citizens and volunteers in this endeavour.

It has been suggested that special sessions may be planned for conducting the vaccination for this group of population. States and Union Territories have been advised to adopt a targeted approach to cover this group.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women Hockey: Vandana’s 3 goals help India pip S Africa 4-3 at Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Riding on Vandana Katariya's three goals India piped spirited South Africa 4-3 and comple ...

Women Hockey Olympics: Navneet’s goal enables India beat Ireland 1-0 to stay alive for quarter final

Harpal Singh Bedi A fine opportunistic goal by Navneet Kaur three minutes before the final hooter kept Indi ...

Olympics Hockey Men: India over power Japan 5-3 to face Britain in quarter finals

By Harpal Singh Bedi India made heavy weather of their win as they overcame spirited Japan 5-3, to finish s ...

خبرنامہ

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz