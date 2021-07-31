COVID19: Centre advises States to prioritise vaccination of Vagabonds, Destitute

AMN / NEW DELHI
Centre has again advised the States and Union Territories to prioritize vaccination of vagabonds and destitute persons under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. In a letter written to the States and Union Territories, Union Health Ministry has exhorted to take up this task on a priority basis.
States and Union Territories have been advised to direct their concerned Departments of Social Justice and Empowerment and Health to work together to facilitate vaccination of the destitutes, beggars and vagabonds. Concerned Departments of State Governments have been encouraged to take the help of NGOs, citizens and volunteers in this endeavour.
It has been suggested that special sessions may be planned for conducting the vaccination for this group of population. States and Union Territories have been advised to adopt a targeted approach to cover this group.