COVID Updates: Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India

WEB DESK

The Expert panel of the Central drug regulator, DCGA has recommended emergency use authorisation to the Russian Vaccine, Sputnik-V after necessary approval from the DCGA.

Sputnik-V will be the third vaccine to get emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator after Covishield and Covaxin. The clinical trial of the vaccine in India is being done by Dr Reddy’s Lab. The Hyderabad based, multinational Indian pharma company, Dr. Reddy’s Lab has also inked an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, RDIF for supply of the Russian vaccine in India.

The Subject Expert Committee of the Indian drug regulator in its last meeting on 1st April had asked Dr Reddy’s to submit data on how the shot activates the body’s immune response against the coronavirus. RDIF has claimed an effectiveness of 91.6 per cent for the Sputnik V vaccine. Dr Reddy’s had applied for emergency use of Sputnik-V in February this year.