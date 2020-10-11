Covid: Trump ‘no longer a transmission risk to others’

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump is no longer contagious, White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo late Saturday.

“This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others,” he said in the statement.

The White House, however, had no immediate comment on whether Conley’s statement indicated that the president had tested negative for the virus.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House from a three-day stay in hospital with the coronavirus, insisting that he was “feeling great.”

“I want you to know our nation is going to defeat this terrible China virus,” Trump said from the balcony to a cheering crowd of hundreds gathered on the White House South Lawn, most wearing masks but with very little social distancing.

Taking off his mask for his 20-minute speech, Trump repeated his claim that the virus, which has killed more than 210,000 Americans, is “disappearing” and touted himself as the best president for the black community “since Abraham Lincoln.”