FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2022 02:22:40      انڈین آواز

Covid tests mandatory on travellers from China in France, Spain, South Korea & Israel

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WHO defends restrictions as ‘understandable’

AMN/ WEB DESK

World Health Organization chief has defended the decision of countries introducing restrictions in response to China’s Covid-19 surge as ‘understandable’. 

In view of the lack of information from Beijing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also urged China to be more forthcoming on the pandemic situation in the country. 

Mr. Tedros said, in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the Covid-19 situation on the ground in China, the WHO needs more detailed information. His comments came after several nations are imposing Covid tests on travellers from China.

France, Spain, South Korea and Israel have joined countries imposing Covid tests on travellers from China, after Beijing’s decision to relax its zero-Covid policy. China is easing travel restrictions that it had since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic despite a surge in cases. 

China has said it will fully reopen its borders on the 8th of January. Beijing’s move prompted the US, Italy, Japan, India, Malaysia, and Taiwan to impose checks on arrivals from China.

Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darías said, it will be pushing for similar measures at a European level. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart