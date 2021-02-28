‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2021 10:40:19      انڈین آواز

COVID Second wave would be shorter and fizzle off sooner, say experts

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Medical experts at a panel discussion have suggested that the second wave of COVID 19 will not be as severe as first one, and would be shorter and fizzle off sooner.

The experts at Neuberg’s Panel discussion on “Coronavirus – variants and vaccination” said there will be second wave of Coronavirus however it will not be as severe as first one and it will fizzle off sooner.

Dr V Ramasubramanian, Infectious Diseases Specialist, Apollo Hospital, said, “US, UK, Brazil and few other countries in Europe had second wave of Coronavirus. It was inevitable. There is no reason why India would be exception to this rule. Probably the severity of second would be much milder, because about 60% of our population is younger. The second wave would be far milder than what UK and US are witnessing. We are seeing a surge in several states, but it will not be as severe as first one and would be shorter and fizzle off sooner.”

Dr V. Ravi, Former professor of Neurovirology at NIMHAN and Nodal Officer for genomic confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 Government of Karnataka, said, “If you are not infected or not vaccinated, then be sure that the virus will catch you. Sooner or later, the virus will catch most of us.

When there is a huge surge, people behave responsibly. That’s one reason why infection comes down. Whenever, there is a surge, there is continuous, testing, tracking and tracing for containing the infection. Once the first wave subsided, the complacency has set in. Historically, it is true that any respiratory wave will have second wave. So, we will have second wave. But it will not be to the extent of first wave.”

Dr Saranya Narayan, Chief Microbiologist, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, “To certain extent, vaccination will help us in combating the second wave.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team’s bronze medal win

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing , Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to ...

Hockey: Europe tour will help team set parameters for Olympic preparation, says Skipper PR Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A confident Indian hockey team is all-set to take on world No. 6 Germany in t ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz