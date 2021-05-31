Covid positivity rate comes down to 5% in Rajasthan

AMN

The Covid positivity rate has come down to five percent in Rajasthan. The Positivity rate was 4.64 percent in the state yesterday. In the last one week, it remained 5.75 percent.

The second wave of Covid 19 is now declining across the state. More than 50 thousand people have been recovered from infection in the last 7 days, while about 18 thousand people tested positive. Though the highest number of cases is being found in the capital Jaipur, yet the infection rate has come down to below eight percent here. Fatality rate is also coming down in the entire state.

The number of active patients in Dholpur, Jalore and Karauli districts is less than 500. ICU and ventilator beds are now easily available in hospitals and oxygen is surplus across the state. Meanwhile, people are facing many problems even after recovering from Covid. The health government is now paying more attention to Post Covid patients.