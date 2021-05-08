Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry
Bangladesh records lowest COVID 19 daily death toll since March 29
SC sets up 12 member task force to streamline oxygen allocation across India
India welcomes US for relaxing norms of TRIPS agreement
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 May 2021 05:36:51      انڈین آواز

Covid positive report not mandatory for hospitalisation: Health Ministry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Health Ministry has revised the national policy for admission of COVID patients to various categories of COVID facilities. This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from COVID19.

As per the same directive to all States and UTs, requirement of a positive test for COVID-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a COVID health facility. No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient shall be refused admission on the ground that they are not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located. Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalization. Further, the discharge should be strictly in accordance with the revised discharge policy.

The Health Ministry had earlier enunciated a policy of setting up three tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect or confirmed COVID-19 cases. The guidance document issued in this regard yesterday envisages setting up of COVID Care Centre, Dedicated COVID Health Centre and Dedicated COVID Hospital.

COVID Care Centre shall offer care for mild cases. Dedicated COVID Health Centre shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. Dedicated COVID Hospital shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry and exit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey India mourns the deaths of Kaushik and Ravinder Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Saturday turned out to be a black day for Indian Hockey as the sport lost two ...

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

AMN Indian wrestler Seema Bisla has secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the final ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz