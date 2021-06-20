Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
More than 29 crore vaccine doses provided to States and Union Territories by the Centre
US President Joe Biden plans to host Israel’s president Reuven Rivlin at White House
India to host summit on Green Hydrogen Initiatives involving BRICS nations
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Jun 2021 01:33:22      انڈین آواز

COVID: People of Bihar have right to know death toll, says Patna High Court

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / Staff Reporter / Patna

The Patna High Court has observed people of Bihar have the right to know, on a digital platform, the number of deaths that occurred in the state during COVID-19.

It said that the Bihar government is the most reluctant in putting out the number of deaths that occurred due to COVID-19 in the public domain and pulled up the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state for what it called an “opaque system” of maintaining birth and death records.

“As simple as it can be, the issue is whether more than 10 crore people of Bihar have the right to know, on a digital platform, the number of deaths that occurred in the state during COVID-19 and whether the government has a corresponding duty to disclose either voluntarily or as mandated by law,” the court said.

“In our considered view, the resistance is uncalled for, for such action is neither protected by any law nor is in consonance with settled principles of good governance,” the court said.

A Special Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar has directed the Bihar government to disclose accurate and timely statistics of such deaths through digital means.

The court further said that transparency is the hallmark of good governance, more so in today’s era when both the Centre and the state are committed to making Digital India and National Data Sharing and Accessibility Policy (NDSAP), 2012 a success.

The Bench has been passing strictures on the State government’s dismal management of the pandemic for the last several days.

“We see no reason as to why such information of deaths, COVID and non-COVID, is not regularly uploaded and made known to the general public,” said the court.

The court also asked elected representatives to elicit number of deaths in their respective constituencies within 24 hours. “Elected representatives upon whom an obligation has been placed, are duty-bound to disclose the number of deaths that occurred in their constituencies within 24 hours,” said the court while directing the government to complete the process of updating deaths and births within the next two months.

“The Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 and also the Right to Information Act, 2005 give rights to a person in almost unequivocal terms of their access to information and, therefore, the digital portals should be made accessible to the general public with regular and timely updates,” the court observed.

Recently, Bihar was in the news headlines for undercounting the death figures related with COVID-19. In one day, the death figures had jumped by a whopping 72% and had cause a spike in the death toll of the country as well.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

India mourns demise of Milkha Singh

Tributes pour in for different quarters after demise of Indian sprint legend Flying Sikh Milkha Singh A ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz