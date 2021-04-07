COVID CRISIS: Night curfew comes into effect in many cities across India

AMN / WEB DESK

Gujrat has imposed night curfew in 20 cities including all eight Municipal Corporations from today and this will remain effective from 8 pm to 6 am till 30th April. The government has also banned political or social gatherings. Only 100 persons will be allowed to participate in the wedding ceremonies. Small hospitals with 10 to 30 beds have been permitted to treat mild and asymptomatic patients.

This decision was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and principal secretary in Prime Ministers Office PK Mishra also joined the meeting. The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has recorded 3280 new cases of Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours. State has also recorded 17 deaths yesterday.

Chandigarh administration will impose night curfew from today. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore yesterday keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of Covid cases