Centre assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand govt to control forest fire
Amit Shah holds high level review meeting in wake of naxal attack in Chhattisgarh
Jordan: Prince Hamzah bin Hussein placed under house arrest
Odisha imposes night curfew in 10 districts from tomorrow in view of rising COVID-19 cases
COVID CRISIS: Night curfew comes into effect in many cities across India

AMN / WEB DESK

Gujrat has imposed night curfew in 20 cities including all eight Municipal Corporations from today and this will remain effective from 8 pm to 6 am till 30th April. The government has also banned political or social gatherings. Only 100 persons will be allowed to participate in the wedding ceremonies. Small hospitals with 10 to 30 beds have been permitted to treat mild and asymptomatic patients.

This decision was taken in the meeting of a core group for coronavirus headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah and principal secretary in Prime Ministers Office PK Mishra also joined the meeting. The cities where the curfew is being imposed are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar and Amreli.
Meanwhile, Gujarat has recorded 3280 new cases of Covid-19 infections during the last 24 hours. State has also recorded 17 deaths yesterday.

Chandigarh administration will impose night curfew from today. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore yesterday keeping in view the rapid increase in the number of Covid cases

SPORTS

IPL 2021 to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL 2021 is all set to begin on 9th April. The opening ma ...

Cricket; Extra responsibility will motivate Rishabh Pant: Coach Ricky Ponting

New Delhi, 05 April : Delhi Capitals  Head Coach Ricky Ponting,has  hailed  his team's n ...

خبرنامہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

چھتیس گڑھ میں ماؤنوازوں کے حملے میں پانچ سکیورٹی اہلکارہلاک اور 12 زخمی ہوگئے۔

یہ واقعہ بستر خطے کے نرائن پور ضلعے میں آج شام اُس وقتپ آیا ج ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

