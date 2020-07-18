Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
18 Jul 2020

COVID -19: Weekend lockdown being imposed in Uttarakhand

Weekend lockdown being imposed in parts of Uttarakhand in the wake of sudden spurt in COVID -19 cases. The state Government has decided to enforce a complete lockdown today and tomorrow in four districts of the state in the wake of sudden spurt in COVID -19 cases.

Government has been implemented a completed lockdown in Dehradun, Haridwar , Udham singh Nagar, and Nainital this weekend following the report of the maximum number of cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The Government has permitted shops related to emergency services like dairy hotels and medical stores to remain open during the weekend . Besides construction activities, movements of goods on the national highways and state highways too.

A circular issued by the chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh to the senior officials mentions that there shall be a complete lockdown this weekend, the movement of people on roads without valid reasons has been not allowed. Regular business in the market will also not allowed. Meanwhile, the COVID 19 cases crossed 4000 in the state with 120 fresh infections reported in the state as per the health bulletin which released last night.

Lockdown in UP too

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed people not to venture out without any proper reason during restriction period. State government has imposed 55 hours long restrictions on this weekend and it will continue on every weekend.

Talking to the senior police and administrative offices of the state through through ia review meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked them to to stop the the infection rate of coronavirus in state at any cost.

He said that a special team comprising directors and senior Doctors of Premier institutes like SGPGI, KGMU and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Lucknow has been formed and help of this team should be taken in solving any kind of problem which comes while containing the spread of Corona infection.

The State is under a series of restrictions fot a period of 55 hours from last night and state wide sanitization campaign will be launched today. The restrictions started from 10 PM yesterday night and will continue till 5 AM in the morning on the 20th of July. All offices, business institutions and markets in Urban and rural areas across the state will be closed during the restriction period. Although All emergency services will continue as usual. Special nodal officers appointed in all 75 districts have been asked to supervise the sanitization and prevention of communicable diseases campaign in every village panchayat and ward across the state.

