COVID-19 vaccine to people above 60 yrs from 1st March

People above 45 with comorbidities also to be vaccinated
AMN / WEB DESK
Government will start administering COVID-19 vaccine to people above 60 years of age from 1st of next month. Those above 45 years of age with comorbidities will also be vaccinated in this phase.
Briefing reporters in New Delhi today after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the vaccine will be administered free of cost at ten thousand government hospitals to these groups while the cost of the vaccine at 20 thousand private vaccination centres will be borne by them.