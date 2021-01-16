Covid-19 Vaccination drive carried out in MP at 150 centres

AMN

Covid-19 Vaccination mega drive was carried out at 150 centres across Madhya Pradsh today. Vaccination centres all over state were decorated with flowers and balloons.

The drive carried out at 150 centres in Madhya Pradesh .The first dose of vaccine was given to security guard Haridev Yadav at JP Hospital in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated from the vaccination centre at Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal. He also spoke with some beneficiaries who received the vaccine shots.

The chief minister also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan thanked “corona warriors” on the occasion. He said all the precautions have been taken and persons receiving the vaccine are being kept under observation for half-an-hour. In Jabalpur, Union minister Prahlad Patel attended the vaccination drive. He was present when the vaccine was administered to first person.