Covid-19 Unlock 5: Govt extends guidelines for re-opening till November

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government has extended the Guidelines for Re-opening of activities issued on 30th September till end of November this year.

The Union Home Ministry in its order issued today informed about the extension and reiterated that the resumption of normal activities does not mean the end of the pandemic. It cautioned everyone and urged citizens to strictly adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour.

Government has been releasing guidelines towards gradual re-opening of activities since it’s first order on lockdown measures issued in the month of March this year.

Most of the activities have already been permitted by the earlier reopening guidelines barring few which involve congregation of large number of people. Government also issued advisories and SOPs to be followed regarding health and safety precautions which need to followed while undertaking activities which include travel in metro rail, trains , visit to shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services and religious places among others.

In respect of certain activities, having relatively higher degree of risk of COVID infection, States and Union Territory Governments have been permitted to take decisions for their re-opening, based on the assessment of the situation and subject to the SOPs. These activities include, re-opening of schools, coaching institutes, State and private universities for research scholars and allowing gatherings above the limit of 100 among others.

In it’s reopening guidelines issued last month which has been further extended till the end of November, Government allowed reopening of Cinema halls and theatres at 50 per cent of their capacity. It also allowed usage of Swimming pools for training purposes, Exhibition halls for Business to business functions and congregations in closed and open spaces with strict observance of the SOPs for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Jan Andolan for COVID appropriate behaviour on 8th of this month wherein he urged citizens to wear mask, clean hands and maintain safe distance of atleast 6 feet. The Home Ministry has already advised States and Union territories to promote these norms extensively at the grass root level.

Keeping in view of the same, the National Directives will still remain in place. Government has also informed that the lockdown will continue to be strictly implemented in the containment zones till end of November.