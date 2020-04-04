FreeCurrencyRates.com

Covid -19: UAE government confirms 241 new cases

Published On: By

WEB DESK

The UAE Health Ministry has confirmed 241 new cases of Covid -19 in the country. Total number of infected cases has now increased to 1505. A total of 125 cases have also recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Health Prevention (MoHAP) and the Ministry of Interior (MoI), have announced the continuation of the ‘National Disinfection Programme’, as part of the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain COVID-19 during 8 pm and 6 am.

People have been advised to stay home during this period, unless absolutely necessary to obtain essential food supplies or medicine or perform essential jobs in vital sectors.

The two ministries said new facilities and establishments would be added to the disinfection plan in all emirates of the country. The Programme will be subject to periodic assessment as per recommendations approved by the World Health Organisation, WHO, and established international practices.

The UAE govt has also advised everyone to wear a mask while going out to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

