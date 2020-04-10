Covid-19: UAE extend decision to close places of worship until further notice

WEB DESK

The UAE govt in a tweet announced on Thursday to extend the decision to close the places of worship in the country until further notice in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet said the government has ‘extended the decision to close mosques, chapels and other places of worship’ in the country until further notice.

The tweet further said that decision was taken in the interest of the safety of individuals and the health of the community – in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency and Disaster Management, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, federal and local religious and health authorities in the state.