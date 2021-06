AMN

Three children from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district successfully fought a battle against Delta Plus variant of Covid 19. Total 9 patients infected with delta plus variant were detected in Ratnagiri district.

Out of which 3 were children between the age group of 3 to 6 years. All have recovered and are doing fine. Ratnagiri’s Civil surgeon Dr. Sanghamitra Phule said, parents should take precautions and provide nutritious food to children.