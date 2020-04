WEB DESK

Sri Lanka’s Elections Commission has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to consult the Supreme Court over holding the General Elections in wake of ongoing COVID-19 situation. The General Elections to Parliament was earlier scheduled for 25th of this month but got postponed due to COVID outbreak in the country.

Election Commission in a letter to President’s Secretary said, as per the Constitution, the new Parliament should convene within three months of dissolution of the Parliament.