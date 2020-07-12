COVID 19 Round-up of developments around the world

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said the country cannot afford to shut down its economy again in the face of rising infections. Officials say 188 people have died in the past 24 hours and another 2,397 have been recorded. Iran’s economy has been hit by sanctions and an initial lockdown was lifted in April. In other developments:



• The US has seen another 66,600 infections in 24 hours and a total of almost 135,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data



• Among the states seeing a rise in cases are Florida, Illiinois and South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order banning sales of alcohol after 23:00 in bars and restaurants to try to stop the spread



• As the UK government hints that face-coverings could be made compulsory in shops in England, opposition MPs urged ministers to provide “strong and clear guidance”



• They are mandatory in Scotland but Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says he does not think the evidence is “decisive” yet



• Belgium has made wearing masks compulsory in shops, cinemas and other indoor public spaces



• There have been outbreaks on two US marine bases in Okinawa in Japan and the local government says there have been 61 cases

• India has seen another surge in infections, rising to over 820,000.