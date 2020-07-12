FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2020 08:45:27      انڈین آواز

COVID 19 Round-up of developments around the world

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Iran’s president, Hassan Rouhani, said the country cannot afford to shut down its economy again in the face of rising infections. Officials say 188 people have died in the past 24 hours and another 2,397 have been recorded. Iran’s economy has been hit by sanctions and an initial lockdown was lifted in April. In other developments:


• The US has seen another 66,600 infections in 24 hours and a total of almost 135,000 deaths since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University data


• Among the states seeing a rise in cases are Florida, Illiinois and South Carolina, where Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order banning sales of alcohol after 23:00 in bars and restaurants to try to stop the spread


• As the UK government hints that face-coverings could be made compulsory in shops in England, opposition MPs urged ministers to provide “strong and clear guidance”

• They are mandatory in Scotland but Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford says he does not think the evidence is “decisive” yet


• Belgium has made wearing masks compulsory in shops, cinemas and other indoor public spaces


• There have been outbreaks on two US marine bases in Okinawa in Japan and the local government says there have been 61 cases
• India has seen another surge in infections, rising to over 820,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

International Cricket back in action

1st test match between England, West Indies to be played at Ageas Bowl, London today AMN The first crick ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!