COVID-19 recovery rate remains above 99 per cent in Rajasthan

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below than 500 in Rajasthan. Yesterday, just 26 new cases of infection were reported in 11 districts of the state. No new case was reported in 22 districts. The recovery rate remains above 99 per cent.

Nine lakh 43 thousand 938 people have been recovered from COVID so far. There is no active patient in five districts- Bundi, Dholpur, Jalore, Karauli and Pratapgarh- of the state. AIR correspondent reports that with the decrease in the COVID cases, now business activities have started gaining momentum. Action is being taken by the administration against those who violate the COVID protocol.

Meanwhile, more than two crore 87 lakh 80 thousand COVID vaccines have been administered in the state, so far. Even today, more than one thousand vaccination sessions are being organised in the state. Night Curfew is still in force in the state from 11 P.M. to 5 A.M. Religious events are also banned across the state.