Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2020 04:50:42      انڈین آواز

COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 63.33% in India

AMN

The Government today said that a total of six lakh 35 thousand 757 people affected with coronavirus have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 63.33 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, a record 22 thousand 942 people have recovered. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is three lakh 42 thousand 473.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 34 thousand 956 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of cases surge past one million mark today. This is the highest number of fresh cases registered in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India. In a single day, 687 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 25 thousand 602.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of three lakh 33 thousand 228 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by various laboratories within 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by laboratories in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. So far, one crore 30 lakh 72 thousand 718 tests have been conducted. At present, a total of one thousand 244 laboratories across India are conducting the test for Covid-19 including 880 government laboratories and 364 private laboratory chains.

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Sports School announces National Football Scholarship program with Bengaluru FC

HSB / Bengaluru The Sports School, in association with Bengaluru FC (BFC), today announced a scholarship pr ...

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

