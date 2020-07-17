COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 63.33% in India

AMN

The Government today said that a total of six lakh 35 thousand 757 people affected with coronavirus have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 63.33 per cent.

In the past 24 hours, a record 22 thousand 942 people have recovered. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is three lakh 42 thousand 473.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 34 thousand 956 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of cases surge past one million mark today. This is the highest number of fresh cases registered in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India. In a single day, 687 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 25 thousand 602.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of three lakh 33 thousand 228 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by various laboratories within 24 hours. This is the highest number of tests conducted by laboratories in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. So far, one crore 30 lakh 72 thousand 718 tests have been conducted. At present, a total of one thousand 244 laboratories across India are conducting the test for Covid-19 including 880 government laboratories and 364 private laboratory chains.