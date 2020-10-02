All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted
Unlock 5 new guidelines for opening up of more activities outside containment zones
Hathras girl not died but killed by system: Sonia Gandhi
Outrage over ‘forced cremation’ of UP gangrape victim
Trump & Joe Biden begin first presidential debate
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2020 06:38:18      انڈین آواز

COVID-19 recovery rate in country reaches 83.70%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The country is registering a continuous increase in the number of patients recovered from COVID-19. With recovery of nearly 79 thousand people in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovered patients in the country stands at over 53 lakh 50 thousand. The overall recovery rate has now reached 83.70 per cent.

The Health Ministry has said that the gap between recovered cases and active cases is progressively growing wide. The constant increase in recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 14.74 per cent of the total positive cases.

India has crossed a landmark milestone by keeping the active cases below the 10 lakh mark in a sustained manner for 10 days in a row. The number of recovered patients has also overtaken the active cases by more than five times. Unprecedented surge in COVID Recoveries with more than 100 per cent increase in patients recovered and discharged in the last one month has also been reported. Health Ministry has informed that the sustained high recovery rate is fuelled by nine States and Union Territories reporting recovery rate of over 80 per cent.

Early identification through aggressive and wide scale testing, prompt and effective treatment in hospitals and supervised home as well as facility isolations, have actively led to a high recovery rate in the country. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.56 per cent. India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate compared to the global average.

In the last 24 hours, 81 thousand 484 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases reported in the country so far to 63 lakh 94 thousand 69.

Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is nine lakh 42 thousand and 217. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 95 deaths were reported taking the toll to 99 thousand 773.

Nearly 11 lakh COVID samples were tested in the country in the last 24 hours. With cumulative testing figure of around seven crore 70 lakhs, India continues to be one of the countries across the world conducting highest number of daily tests. Starting from just one testing lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune, in January this year, the country today has one thousand 869 labs for testing COVID samples which includes one thousand 101 government and 768 private labs.

Average daily testing has witnessed an increase by nearly four times in a span of two months. It stands at around 12 lakh tests in the recent weeks. Tests done per million of the population has also risen manifold in a span of two months and currently stands at nearly 50 thousand per million of the population. With the expansion of testing infrastructure, the daily testing by States and Union Territories has also increased. Twenty three States and UTs have recorded higher tests per million than the national average.

Despite increase in testing, the positivity rate remains low and hovers around 8.4 per cent. Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Jharkhand and Telangana are among the states recording a positivity rate even lower than five per cent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

French Open: Serena Williams exits with injured Achilles heel; Wawrinka beats Dominik Koepfer

AMN In French Open Tennis, an injured Achilles heel cut short Serena Williams' latest bid for a 24th Grand ...

SAI’s new logo signifies its contribution in promoting excellence in sport: Rijiju

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Union Sports minister Kiren Rijiju launched new logo of the Sports Authority ...

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح کا انتقال

خلیجی عرب ریاست کویت کے امیر شیخ صباح الاحمد الصباح اکانوے ب ...

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!