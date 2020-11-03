‘Forcible Occupation’: India Slams Pakistan’s Decision to Grant Provisional Provincial Status to Gilgit-Baltistan
Bihar: Campaigning for 2nd phase of elections end
To restore normalcy, agreements between India and China must be respected : Dr. Jaishankar
GST collection surpasses Rs one lakh crore in October showing trajectory of economic recovery
United States reports record over one lakh COVID-19 cases in single day
COVID-19 recovery rate in country improves to nearly 92 pct

Published On:

AMN

Government today said that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached nearly 92 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 58 thousand COVID patients have been recovered. Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has gone up to over 76 lakh. The actual caseload currently comprises only 6.55 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is five lakh 41 thousand.

During the past 24 hours, 38 thousand 310 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country to over 82 lakh. The Ministry said, that effective implementation of the strategic and graded Test, Track and Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. During the last 24 hours, 490 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh 23 thousand 97.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research, more than ten lakh 46 thousand tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 11 crore 17 lakh.

