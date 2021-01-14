COVID-19: recovery rate in Bihar improves to 97.91%

AMN / PATNA
COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.91per cent in Bihar. This is 1.40 per cent more than the national average. The number of active cases in the state is continuously declining.
Currently, three thousand 934patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Two lakh 52 thousand 249 patients have so far recovered from the infection in the state.
Over 95 thousand corona tests were carried out during the past 24 hours. Over one crore 95 lakh corona tests have been conducted in the state so far.