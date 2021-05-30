PM Modi undertakes aerial survey of cyclone affected areas in Odisha and West Bengal

GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August
Centre approves substantial hike in salary of National Health Mission employees in J&K
Azerbaijan accuses Armenia’s Army of firing on border
COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 91.25 per cent

Nation continues to march strongly on its path of COVID recovery with gradual decrease in total number of active cases. For the 17th consecutive day today, the number of patients discharged has outnumbered the number of new cases. In the past 24 hours, over 2 lakh 76 thousand COVID patients successfully recovered from the disease whereas in the same time span 1 lakh 65 thousand 553 fresh cases were recorded nationwide.

With this the recovery rate in the country has further improved to stand at 91.25 per cent. With the continuous downfall in the daily reported cases, the number remained to be the lowest in the last 46 days. The cumulative share of active COVID cases in the country continues to witness consistent decline and comprises nearly 7.58 per cent of the total reported cases. The daily positivity rate also remained at around 8 per cent and below the 10 per cent mark for the 6th consecutive day.

The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 21 lakh people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation. The Ministry added that so far, over 2 crore 54 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 460 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 3 lakh 25 thousand 972.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 34 crore 31 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours another milestone in terms of daily testing was achieved with more than 20 lakh 63 thousand samples being tested across the country.

As of today, two thousand 589 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 264 government and one thousand 325 private labs.

