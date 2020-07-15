COVID-19: Recovery rate improves to 63.24% in India

Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
AMN

Union Health Ministry has said that the recovery rate from COVID-19 infection has now climbed up to 63.24 per cent and recovered cases reached close to six lakh. The Ministry said, 20,572 people infected from the virus were cured during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases to 5,92,031.

The Ministry said that the surge in recovered cases is driven by aggressive testing, timely diagnosis and effective management of the patients either through supervised home isolation or under active medical attention in the hospitals.

It said, the actual case load of COVID-19 is only 3,19,840 active cases. It said, the gap between recovered and active cases has been consistently growing and it stands at 2,72,191 today.

The Ministry added that Medical infrastructure in India to treat COVID-19 patients includes 1,378 dedicated COVID Hospitals, 3,077 dedicated COVID Health Centres and 10,351 COVID Care Centres.

They have a total of 21,738 ventilators, 46,487 ICU beds and over 1.65 lakh Oxygen beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Central government has distributed around 231 lakh N95 masks, 123 lakh PPEs and 11,660 ventilators to States, UTs and Central institutions to ensure effective clinical management of COVID-19.

