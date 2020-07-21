COVID-19: Recovery rate improves to 62.61% in India

AMN

The number of recovered people from Corona virus has crossed the seven lakh mark. The Central Government has said, a total of seven lakh 87 people affected with COVID-19 have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 62.61%.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 22 thousand 664 people recovered in the past 24 hours. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is three lakh 90 thousand 459.

The Health Ministry said, a total of 40 thousand 425 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 11 lakh 18 thousand 43. This is the highest number of fresh cases reported in one day since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In the single day, 681 deaths were reported taking the nationwide toll to 27 thousand 497. However, the case fatality rate is continuously declining in the country and it reached 2.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said that a total of two lakh 56 thousand 39 tests of Corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories within 24 hours.

In terms of recovery rate of Coronavirus cases, the top five States and Union Territories are – Ladakh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat wherein the recovery rate is above 72 per cent. There are 18 States and Union Territories that have better recovery rates than the national average of 62.61 per cent.