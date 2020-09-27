Reforms in United Nations is need of the hour: PM Modi
Covid-19 positivity rate on decline in Uttar Pradesh

AMN

AMN

Positivity rate of new COVID patients is on decline in Uttar Pradesh  after reaching its Pinnacle last month. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed satisfaction over the remarkable decline in positivity rate of covid patients in the state in last one week.

He said that it’s a good sign which proves that the strategy applied by the government for curbing the spread of the pandemic is working successfully. 

Yesterday also the total number of discharged COVID patients in state, were more than the news cases found. This trend started from last one week clearly shows that the spread of infection is on decline. In Lucknow city which still has the highest number of COVID patients the new cases yesterday were 599 and 1137 persons were discharged after proper recovery.

Lucknow administration  also launched special campaign for strict adherence of social distancing guidelines and COVID protocol.  Around 100 teams have been formed for enforcement of COVID protocol.

The Chief Minister has also directed to pay special attention to Lucknow and said that the nodal officer in the district should present a good model for the COVID control. The Chief Minister said that the government has deployed high level administrative Officers as nodal officers in a total of 16 districts in state to control the spread of infection.

