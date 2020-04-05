COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka

WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, four more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 today bringing the total number of active cases to 136. There have been five deaths so far among a total of 170 cases reported, out of which 29 have recovered.

The countrywide curfew continues and high risk areas including Colombo and Jaffna have not seen any relaxation in curfew for almost two weeks. Low risk districts will see curfew relaxation tomorrow for few hours before it is reimposed.

The government has indicated that curfew in low risk areas will continue till third week of this month while high risk areas may see a longer duration before it is back to normal. Private offices and business have been urged to work from home.

Meanwhile, a senior official said many who are temporarily residing in the Western Province including Colombo due to their jobs are currently stranded and they have taken measures to return them back home.