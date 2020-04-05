UP CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
Indians light Diyas, Candles in solidarity to defeat COVID-19 menace
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of people dying
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2020 01:17:16      انڈین آواز
Ad

COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

In Sri Lanka, four more persons were tested positive for COVID-19 today bringing the total number of active cases to 136. There have been five deaths so far among a total of 170 cases reported, out of which 29 have recovered.

The countrywide curfew continues and high risk areas including Colombo and Jaffna have not seen any relaxation in curfew for almost two weeks. Low risk districts will see curfew relaxation tomorrow for few hours before it is reimposed.

The government has indicated that curfew in low risk areas will continue till third week of this month while high risk areas may see a longer duration before it is back to normal. Private offices and business have been urged to work from home.

Meanwhile, a senior official said many who are temporarily residing in the Western Province including Colombo due to their jobs are currently stranded and they have taken measures to return them back home.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported

Spitting at public places should be avoided to contain spread of Coronavirus: ICMR Staff Reporter / New ...

PM Modi seeks Opposition support in fight against Coronavirus

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!