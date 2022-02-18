COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 2,068 new cases, 15 death taking toll to 1,43,547

AMN

With 2,068 new cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra’s tally of total cases has risen to 78,55,359. According to the state’s public health department, Maharashtra reported 4,709 recoveries today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 76,86,670. The death toll, on the other hand, rose by 15 to reach 1,43,547. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 21,159.

With no new case of Omicron variant detected today, Maharashtra’s tally of Omicron cases stands at 4,456; out of which 3,531 patients have already recovered. Out of 8,904 samples sent for testing, results of 913 are still awaited.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 202 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in Mumbai to 10,55,193. The city reported 365 recoveries and the number of active cases stands at 1,780. After three days of reporting zero deaths, Mumbai reported one death due to COVID-19 today.

Pune continues to lead the tally of active cases with 6,032 active patients followed by Nagpur which has 2016 active cases. Thane, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, and Nashik are the other cities that have active cases above one thousand.