COVID 19: Maharashtra CM asks film producers to coordinate with police on shooting schedules in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today asked film and television producers to coordinate with the police about the place and timing of their shooting schedules in and around Mumbai.

The Chief Minister today interacted with the office bearers of the Producers Guild, the largest body of filmmakers, through a televised system, regarding COVID-19 protocols that should be followed on the sets.

Filmmakers Rakyesh Om Prakash Mehra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Nagraj Manjule, Subodh Bhave, among others participated in the meeting, which was also attended by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and members of the state COVID-19 task force.

Addressing members of the Film Producers Guild virtually, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray told them to ensure that COVID-19 detection tests are conducted regularly, guidelines followed, and vaccination of cinema artists and workers is expedited.

The Guild sought an extension of the duration of shootings beyond 4 pm and assured that they would continue to follow the COVID-19 norms laid down by the state government. The CM told them that the second wave has still not subsided in Maharashtra and there is also possibility of a third wave.

He added that despite a bio bubble system for sports events, there is a spread of coronavirus. Thackeray said the state government is treading cautiously on relaxing the restrictions as the primary concern is the welfare and health of citizens.

The Chief Minister also directed the Mumbai Police to seek details from the producers about the shooting locations and timings. He said a nodal officer should be appointed to ensure all COVID-19 rules are followed.

