COVID-19: Japan bans entry of people from 49 more countries

AMN

Japan has banned entry of people from 49 more countries, including the US, Canada, all of China, South Korea and seven Southeast Asian countries. This brings the total number of countries banned from entering Japan to 73.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe said, the government has tightened visa restrictions and will require a two-week quarantine to visitors and returnees from places that Japan has designated as eligible for non-essential trips.

Tokyo reported 65 new cases today. Japan has about 3,000 cases including 712 from a cruise ship, with 78 deaths.