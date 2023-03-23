इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2023 01:54:55      انڈین آواز
COVID-19 is far from over; Centre asks States to take measures for management of the pandemic

Published On:

Staff Reporter

India’s Health Ministry has cautioned the people that the threat of Covid -19 pandemic is not over. Addressing media in New Delhi about the Covid-19 situation in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has informed that an average of 94 thousand cases of Covid-19 are being reported globally on a daily basis but in India, only 966 cases are being reported which accounts only one percent of total cases globally.

He said, in India, most of the cases are being reported from eight States with Maharashtra registering the highest 1650 Covid cases followed by Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka.

Mr Bhushan said that the country has witnessed surges in cases from the second week of last month due to which the positivity rate rose to one percent from 0.09 percent. He said, a detailed advisory has been issued to these states regarding required measures to be taken up for the management of Covid -19.

They have been asked to ensure availability of sufficient designated beds, Health workers and required drugs and logistics for Covid and Influenza. Mr Bhushan asked States to ramp up whole genome sequencing of positive samples.

The Health Secretary informed that currently the circulating variants of Covid-19 in the country are the variants of Omicron. However, he said, there is no evidence of increase in hospitalization and mortality has been reported in the country.

He informed that the Union Health Ministry has already issued advisories to all the States to increase the tests in view of the rise in cases. Mr Bhushan suggested the comorbid people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and wear mask in crowded places.

