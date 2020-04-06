COVID-19 infected Mohalla Clinic Dr Jha discharged from hospital

AMN / New Delhi

The first-ever a Delhi Mohalla clinic brave doctor Dr Gopal Jha risking his own life by way of attending the Dubai-returned COVID-19 patient later being found himself positive with the Coronavirus has been discharged from the New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital”, informed the social worker and noted author Dr Birbal Jha, a close friend of the physician.

“Dr Gopal is now home and likely to return to his professional practice once he is found to be fit for the job”, said Dr Birbal Jha, who had written an urgent letter to Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for immediate protective measures for the medical professionals and others.

Following that as many as 1200 people of a chain of the patient – the doctor and their contacts were put in quarantine and self isolation as a preventive measure against any further infection in the national capital.



“I am grateful to the medical fraternity and central as well as NCT Government for their sincerity in rendering their medical and moral support..Furthermore I extend my sincerest thanks to everyone for their prayers and wishes for my recovery from the infection”, said Dr Gopal Jha committed to his medical profession with an iron will.

Dr Gopal Jha was first admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was put up in the isolation ward and later on being serious transferred to Safdarjung Hospital intensive care unit with the personal intervention of Central Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

However, his infected wife and daughter are still in the isolation wards of GTB Hospital in Delhi.