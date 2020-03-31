FreeCurrencyRates.com

COVID-19 in India: Number of cases rise to 1251

AMN / New Delhi

Government is using cluster containment strategies and doing rigorous contact tracing in COVID 19 hotspots to check the virus from further spreading.

Briefing media here today, Joint Secretary in Ministry of Health Lav Aggarwal said, with over 1,200 cases of COVID-19, the number of hotspots in the country has increased.

Mr Aggarwal said, 227 fresh confirmed cases of novel coronavirus or COVID- 19 have been reported in the past 24 hours in the country. With this the total number of cases has now gone up to 1251. Three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, one each from Gujarat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.

He also informed that Government has formed an Empowered Committee led by Dr Vinod Paul, Member, NITI Aayog and Professor K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Prime Minister which will focus on Research and Development and coordinate with various scientific agencies, regulatory bodies and private industry to work on countering COVID-19. He said, 101 people have been cured and discharged.

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar of Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, over 42 thousand samples have been tested so far. He said, 123 labs are functional and 49 private labs have been given clearance. He informed that 399 patients have been screened in private labs yesterday.

Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar informed that ICMR is working with the Department of Bio Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on the agenda of developing a vaccine for the COVID-19 disease.

Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry Punya Salila Shrivastav said, over 21 thousand relief camps set up in various States and UTs which can shelter over 6 lakh people. She said, facilities have been set up to feed over 23 lakh people and these are available to the poor, stranded migrant workers, quarantined workers and other needy persons.

