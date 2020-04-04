FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2020 02:06:37      انڈین آواز
Ad

COVID-19: Global death toll passes 55,000

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

At least 55,781 people across the world have now died as a result of the pandemic, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases passed a million on Thursday and at least 1,056,777 people are now known to have been infected.

The true scale of the outbreak is likely to be greater due to suspected underreporting by some nations.

New York reports nearly 3,000 deaths

The state’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced that 2,935 people have now died. The toll, up from from 2,373 a day earlier, represents the highest single-day rise since the coronavirus crisis struck.

There are 102,863 confirmed cases in New York. Cuomo said that hospitals have in effect turned into ICU hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

Italy records 766 more deaths – but infection rate slows

The number of deaths on Friday was relatively steady, when compared to those seen the previous day. But the rate of new infections continues to slow, raising hopes of turnaround. Some 85,388 people are currently infected, with an increase of 2,339 new cases; 138 fewer than Thursday.

Italy remains the world’s worst-hit country, having suffered a total of 14,681 deaths.

UK deadliest day so far

It is confirmed that 684 more people have died in UK hospitals, bringing the total to 3,605 and making the 24 hours to 5pm on Thursday (BST) the deadliest since the outbreak began.

The country’s Department of Health and Social Care says 173,784 people have been tested; of whom 38,168 were positive.

More than 250,000 EU citizens stranded abroad
Some 350,000 have been repatriated but that still leaves a quarter of a million EU citizens trying to get home.

Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign policy chief, says operations are under way to retrieve them. But he adds: “One could not imagine that there are so many Europeans stranded in the world: tourists; visitors; short-term workers.”

Swiss death toll rises to 484
The Swiss government announced an increase in the number of deaths, adding that the number of positive cases now stands at 19,903. Switzerland has closed schools and many businesses, as well as banning gatherings of more than five people.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

UNGA adopts resolution calling for global solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The United Nations General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution on COVID-19, calling for intensified ...

COVID-19: Sri Lanka’s EC requests President to consult SC over holding General elections

WEB DESK Sri Lanka’s Elections Commission has requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to consult the Supre ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!