इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2020 02:04:58      انڈین آواز
COVID-19: Dr Harsh Vardhan reviews action, preparedness with IMA

India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Tuesday reviewed the action taken and preparedness on Novel Coronavirus with Indian Medical Association at a high level meeting through video conferencing in New Delhi.

During the meeting, he reviewed the preparedness and concerns of medical staff across the country related to COVID-19. They were informed about the current scenario in the country, various guidelines, treatment and protocols. Doctors from States including Delhi, Kerala, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttarakhand participated in the video conferencing.

During the meeting, Dr HarshVardhan stated that the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are being monitored at the highest level and various actions have been initiated in collaboration with the States. He informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is regularly monitoring and reviewing the situation with the top officials of concerned Ministries, Departments and States.

The Minister reviewed the status of the preparedness in terms of availability of beds, isolation wards, laboratory readiness for high test volumes. He also exhorted Indian Medical Association and its regional members to make a task force and take proactive role in helping the official machinery at state, district and local levels. He again appealed to the nation that the doctors and health care workers should not be ostracized or targeted instead they should be lauded for their efforts in helping the public at large.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also informed about the recently published TeleMedicine guidelines under which a doctor can provide guidance over telephone and give digital preion. He reiterated the resolve and said that the government is committed to preventing the spread of COVID- 19, and it will take all extreme and pre-emptive steps available to stop its spread. He urged the people to respect the lockdown as an effective intervention to curb the spread of COVID-19 transmission.

