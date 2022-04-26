FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Apr 2022 09:47:00      انڈین آواز

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases again; positivity rate jumps to 6.42%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Delhi on Monday reported 1,011 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent, according to the health department.

The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,75,887 and the death toll at 26,170, the bulletin stated.

A total of 15,642 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease.

The capital had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths.

Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent and one death.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart