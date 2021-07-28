Covid 19 cases continue to show decline in India

Staff Reporter

Government has said the daily new Covid 19 cases continued to show a decline during the 2nd wave in the country. Briefing media in New Delhi, Joint Secretary in Health and Family Welfare Ministry, Lav Agarwal has said, the daily new cases recorded on 7th May was around four lakh 14 thousand.

He said, in the last 24 hours, around 29 thousand 689 cases were recorded. Mr Agarwal said, 22 districts in seven states had reported an increasing trend during the last four weeks.

The states are Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam and Tripura.

Mr Agarwal said that India is registering a significant decline in active caseload and currently it is around three lakh 98 thousand.

He said, the country is also witnessing a consistent increase in recovery rate, which is 97.4 per cent.

Mr Agarwal underlined the need for extra precautions to prevent co-infection in Monsoon season.

He called for extra caution against the water-born diseases. He said, this poses challenges in clinical and laboratory diagnosis of Covid.

NITI Aayog Member Health, Dr V K Paul said, a study was conducted on 15 lakh Armed Forces doctors and frontline workers who were administered the Covishield vaccine.

He said, it revealed that there was 93 per cent reduction in Covid infection during the 2nd wave which was driven by the Delta variant with 98 per cent mortality reduction.