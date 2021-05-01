COVID 19- Bangladesh records lowest fresh cases since March 14

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh continued to record gradual improvement in the critical parameters related to COVID 19 as the number of fresh coronavirus infections recorded in a day dropped to 2177 on Saturday. This is the lowest number of new corona infections recorded in 24 hours since March 14. The country also recorded 60 deaths during the same period taking the death toll to 11510. The sample positivity rate also declined to 9.61 percent over the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh is going ahead with the nationwide lockdown since April 5. The current phase of lockdown is scheduled to come to an end on May 5.

After the lockdown was announced on April 5, it has been slowly relaxed with shops and malls now allowed to open for limited hours in a day. Banking services are functional on a limited scale. The lockdown had exempted factories from its ambit, though offices in private and government sectors were suspended. Restrictions on movement of people also continue to be in force in the country.

During the lockdown, the government suspended public transport in the country, though the international flights have resumed on a restricted scale from Saturday. Domestic flights had already resumed from April 21.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced in Dhaka that the government is considering resumption of public transport services ahead of the Eid-Ul-Fitr.