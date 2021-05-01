More than 2.61 lakh people recover from COVID-19 in last 24 hours in India
UK adds 3 oxygen ‘factories’ to life-saving supplies for India
Railways deploys nearly 4000 Isolation Coaches with almost 64000 beds
Turkey announces lockdown from April 29
Center provides nearly 16 crore doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to States, UTs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 May 2021 03:14:55      انڈین آواز

COVID 19- Bangladesh records lowest fresh cases since March 14

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Bangladesh continued to record gradual improvement in the critical parameters related to COVID 19 as the number of fresh coronavirus infections recorded in a day dropped to 2177  on Saturday. This is the lowest number of new corona infections recorded in 24 hours since March 14. The country also recorded 60 deaths during the same period taking the death toll to 11510. The sample positivity rate also declined to 9.61 percent over the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh is going ahead with the nationwide lockdown since April 5. The current phase of lockdown is scheduled to come to an end on May 5.

After the lockdown was announced on April 5, it has been slowly relaxed with shops and malls now allowed to open for limited hours in a day. Banking services are functional on a limited scale. The lockdown had exempted factories from its ambit, though offices in private and government sectors were suspended. Restrictions on movement of people also continue to be in force in the country.

During the lockdown, the government suspended public transport in the country, though the international flights have resumed on a restricted scale from Saturday. Domestic flights had already resumed from April 21.

Meanwhile, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced in Dhaka that the government is considering resumption of public transport services ahead of the Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

Sachin wins, India finishes with 11 medals including 8-gold at Youth World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh BediNew Delhi, 24 April: Young pugilist Sachin came up with a flawless performance to win th ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz