The total number of Covid -19 positive cases has gone up to 190 in Andhra Pradesh with 10 more samples testing positive for the virus. Sri Potti SriramuluNellore and Krishna Districts have reported total 32 cases each, Krishna District 27 cases, Guntur 26 and YSR Kadapa District has 23 Covid -19 Positive cases.

Four people have recovered from Covid -19 so far in the state.