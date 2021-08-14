COVID 19: 53 crore people vaccinated in India

AMN

More than 53 crores 61 lakh COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Health Ministry said, more than 63 lakh 80 thousand vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours. It said, the Recovery Rate in the country stands at 97.45 percent. More than 35 thousand patients recovered during the last 24 hours. Till now, more than three crores 13 lakh people have recovered from COVID-19.

India reported over 38 thousand new cases in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload is now at three lakh 87 thousand 673. Active cases constitute 1.21 percent of total cases. The weekly Positivity Rate remains below five percent and it is currently at 2.05 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 1.73 percent and it is less than three percent for the last 19 days. In all, 478 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Till now, four lakh 30 thousand 732 people have lost their lives in the pandemic. Testing capacity has been substantially ramped up and more than 49 crores 17 lakh tests have been conducted so far. Yesterday, more than 22 lakh 29 thousand tests were conducted.