Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jul 2021 04:37:43      انڈین آواز

Covaxin 65.2 per cent effective against Delta variant

Leave a comment
Published On: By

●    Efficacy analysis demonstrates COVAXIN® to be 77.8% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group

●    Efficacy analysis demonstrates COVAXIN® to be 93.4% effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19

●    Safety analysis demonstrates adverse events reported were similar to placebo, with 12% of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events

●    Efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19

●    Efficacy data demonstrates 65.2% protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant 

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is overall 77.8 per cent effective against Covid, the vaccine maker said today in a statement, citing the data from the third phase of clinical trials. The data, however, is yet to be peer-reviewed.
The vaccine offers “65.2 per cent protection”, it said, against the rapidly emerging Delta variant.

It was also found to be “93.4 per cent effective” against severe symptomatic COVID-19, the company said.

Covaxin is a whole virus inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune.

The Phase 3 clinical trial was an event-driven analysis of 130 symptomatic COVID-19 cases, reported at least two weeks after the 2nd dose, conducted at 25 sites across India.

The company pointed out that no licensed SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has reported efficacy against asymptomatic infection and that will help in reducing disease transmission.

“We are proud to put India on the global map with scientific conviction, competence and commitment. Covaxin scores 10 world-class publications endorsing Innovation, clinical research, data, safety, efficacy. Thank collaborators & Positive BB teamwork enduring a pandemic (sic),” Bharat Biotech co-founder Suchitra Ella said in a late-night tweet.

In a statement, the vaccine maker further said, “Efficacy analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, through evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

BCCI to host T20 World Cup in UAE and Omen in October-November

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced  that the  T20 Wor ...

Winning start at Tokyo Olympics is crucial for hockey team: Former captain Ajit Pal Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi India's only World Cup-winning captain Ajit Pal Singh feels that winning star ...

India’s Rahi Sarnobat wins Gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event at ISSF World Cup shooting

AMN India’s Rahi Sarnobat won gold in women’s 25 metres pistol event in ISSF World Cup shooting in Osij ...

خبرنامہ

کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی کے دوران معیشت کو فروغ دینے کی غرض سے رلیف پیکیج کا اعلان

AMN / WEB DESK مرکزی سرکار نے کووڈ انیس عالمی وباءکے خلاف لڑائی ک ...

حکومت ہند اور ٹوئٹر کے درمیان ٹکراو کا سلسلہ جاری

جاوید اخترسوشل میڈیا کی امریکی کمپنی ٹوئٹر اور حکومت ہند کے ...

آبِ زم زم کی تقسیم کے لیے نئی ٹیکنالوجی

سعودی حکام نے ایک نئے اسمارٹ روبوٹ نظام کا افتتاح کیا ہے جو م ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz