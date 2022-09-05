Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s judicial custody

AMN

A Special PMLA court has extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s by 14 days till 19 September.

He was arrested on July 31 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai.

After being in the ED’s custody initially, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8.

On 22 August, the court had extended Raut’s custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till 19 September.