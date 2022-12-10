FreeCurrencyRates.com

Country’s largest business jet terminal commissioned at Cochin International Airport

AMN

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the country’s first chartered gateway, and a business jet terminal at the Cochin International Airport this evening. With this, Cochin airport has become the fourth airport in the country to operate a private jet terminal.

Inaugurating the facility, the Chief Minister said, post-Covid, the state achieved 114 per cent growth in the hospitality sector and 75 per cent growth in the aviation sector.

He said the new facility at the airport will boost tourism as well as the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) sector in the state. It will propel the airport to the forefront of the aviation industry in the country. The facility will also serve as a platform to integrate the hospitality and aviation sectors.

The Chief Minister, who is also the Chairman of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) said the International Cargo Complex at the airport will be commissioned in October next year. He said work on the 25,000 sq ft commercial zone project in front of the International Terminal at the airport will commence next month.

The business jet terminal inaugurated today was built at a cost of 40 crore rupees by renovating the old domestic terminal. It covers an area of 40,000 sq ft with comfortable lounges, customs and immigration counters, a business centre and other modern facilities.

