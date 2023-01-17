इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jan 2023 10:34:03      انڈین آواز
PM Modi asks BJP workers to dedicate themselves to nation building

BJP NATIONAL EXECUTIVE MEET

By. Andalib Akhter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP leaders and workers to dedicate themselves to nation’s development. Saying, India’s best era is coming

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister’s concluding address at BJP meeting was inspirational as well as a guide to show a new path. He said Mr Modi’s speech was not of a political leader but of a statesman and he kept the nation above the party. Mr Modi urged BJP workers to spend every moment of their life in the development story of India.

Prime Minister said the country can be taken forward only by converting this ‘Amrit Kaal’ into ‘Kartavya Kaal’. He advised party workers to conduct some special programmes of Morchas, especially in border villages to connect them with developmental schemes.

Mr Modi said that BJP workers should also play a role in the development of aspirational districts. He added that apart from this, all states should connect emotionally by increasing coordination with each other. He said people under the age group of 18 to 25 years have not witnessed the political history of India and are not aware of the corruption and wrong-doings that took place in the previous governments. He stressed that they need to be made aware of these.

