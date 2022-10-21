https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Oct 2022 01:29:29      انڈین آواز

Country has sufficient stock of pulses and onion: Government

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The government has expressed confidence that the prices of pulses and onions will not go up during the current festive season. Briefing media in New Delhi, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said the country has sufficient stock of pulses and onion. He said, the center is keeping a close watch on the price situation, production, imports, exports and availability of essential commodities.

He informed us that more than 43 lakh metric tons of pulses and 2.5 lakh metric tons of onion are in the buffer stock. He said, 54 thousand tons of Onion have been released across 14 States and Union Territories from the national onion buffer stock to check the price rise. The Secretary added that the center is offering pulses to States and Union Territories at a discounted rate for the various welfare schemes. He said, the centre has started procurement of one lakh metric tons of imported Tur and 50 thousand tons of imported urad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ISSF World Championship: Ramita Jindal crowned world champion in 10 meter Air Rifle Women Junior event

AMN / CAIRO India's Ramita Jindal was crowned world champion in the 10-meter Air Rifle Women Junior event a ...

Denmark Open Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth to face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore; Lakshya Sen and H S Prannoy to face each other

AMN In Denmark Open Badminton, Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in the men's single cat ...

World U-23 Wrestling Championships: Sajan, Vikas, and Nitesh add to medal tally

AMN In the World under-23 Wrestling Championships, India's medal tally rose up to a record three on Wednesd ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart